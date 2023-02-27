Ice at Canalside will stay open for another weekend

From March 3 to March 5, people will be able to ice skate and participate in curling for free.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold weather holds, the Ice at Canalside will be open for another weekend.

“It is no secret that we have had a rough winter, but with the weather cooperating this week, we feel we can give everyone one more weekend at the Ice,” said Lauren Moloney-Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront.

“As thank you to our customers, skate admission, rental and curling will be free the entire weekend sponsored by our official health and wellness partner, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY.”

Buffalo Waterfront said curling will be available on a first come first served basis and can be reserved at the Upstate Honda Dealers Admission Pavilion. Bumper cars will not be available.

The ice will be open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Ice at Canalside had to close for repairs following the blizzard of 2022.