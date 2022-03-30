IB Parks & Entertainment investing $15M to prepare former Fantasy Island for May debut

IB briefly opened the splash park last summer, but the park's official opening will take place in May.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Construction crews are back at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, prepping the Grand Island theme park for a Memorial Day weekend debut.

The park’s new operator, IB Parks & Entertainment LLC of Chicago, last May signed a long term pact with Stores Capital LLC to run the former Fantasy Island Amusement Park. IB briefly opened the splash park last summer, but the park's official opening will take place in May, said Gary Fawks, IB senior vice president and operations manager.

IB will spend more than $15 million on new rides and to restore and renovate the few rides that remained.