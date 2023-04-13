x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

I-90 West closed at Exit 48 in Batavia due to fatal accident

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, traffic is backed up 5 miles.
Credit: Alecia Kaus/Video News Service

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The I-90 West at Batavia exit 48 is closed due to a fatal accident. 

The New York State Police said the serious accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. between two cars and a flatbed tractor trailer.

One fatality has been confirmed at this time. No other injuries have been reported. All lanes are blocked while accident reconstruction is being completed.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, traffic is backed up five miles. People should avoid the I-90 West between Exit 47/LeRoy & Batavia. 

The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Local veterans honored on National Borinqueneers Day

Before You Leave, Check This Out