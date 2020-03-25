BUFFALO, N.Y. — I-90 east and west are both closed for several miles due to police incident, according to the NFTA.

I-90 east is closed 10.7 miles, from exit 58 (Silver Creek) to exit 57A (Eden-Angola). I-90 West is closed for 18.9 miles from exit 57 (Hamburg) to exit 58 (Silver Creek)

State Police tell 2 On Your Side they pulled over a vehicle suspected in a menacing incident, which led to an altercation and resisting arrest.

Because the suspect was found to have weapons in his possession, that stretch of the Thruway was closed as a precaution. More details are expected to be released later today.

RELATED: Niagara Falls man dies in motorcycle crash

RELATED: US, Canada agree on mutual ban on nonessential travel

RELATED: Water main break closes one lane of Seneca Street