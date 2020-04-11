I-290 west lane closures announced for Saturday work

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — New York State says to plan on lane closures on I-290 on Saturday in the Town of Tonawanda.
The center and left lanes on westbound I-290 between exits 3 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) and 2 (Colvin Boulevard) will be closed from roughly 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Crews will be working on bridge deck and joint repairs.
People traveling on I-290 at that time should expect some delays, according to the Department of Transportation.
The state also urges motorists to slow down in work zones. State fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.