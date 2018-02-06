BUFFALO, NY - How many hymns makes a hymn-a-thon?

605.

At least, that's how many hymns choirs at Westminster Church are singing Saturday, and it's expected to take 10 hours.

The adult choir, the senior choristers of the Westminster Choir School, and the Westminster School choir will be singing, and they aren't just doing it for fun. The singing marathon will fund their July residency in Cornwall, England where they'll be singing at the Truro Cathedral.

Families and friends have pledged their support in the fundraiser ahead of the choirs' trip across the pond.

“This fundraising event will be an endurance test of the vocal chords and great practice for the strenuous singing schedule planned during our tour in England," said Garrett Martin, organist and choirmaster at Westminster Buffalo.

If you're interested in sponsoring a choir member, you can visit the Westminster website.

