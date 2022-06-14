Hurricane Deck plans outdoor cafe above Niagara Falls State Park

Hurricane Deck is planned for the ground floor of the One Niagara Welcome Center building at 360 Rainbow Blvd.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — William Olesiuk is expanding his holdings in Niagara Falls with a new restaurant/bar overlooking Niagara Falls State Park.

Hurricane Deck is planned for the ground floor of the One Niagara Welcome Center building at 360 Rainbow Blvd., with an outside covered patio offering food and drink for visitors to Niagara Falls and downtown workers.

It’s the newest endeavor by Olesiuk, who opened the Craft Kitchen & Bar on Third Street four years ago.