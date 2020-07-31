Hunting season licenses go on sale Aug. 10

Hunting and trapping gives people the chance to get outdoors and from September to April, pursuing everything from squirrels to snow geese.

As summer comes to a close, hunting and trapping season is quickly coming up. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Friday that hunting and trapping licenses go on sale August 10, and that call center hours will be extended.

“Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers enjoy small and big game hunting and this fall’s hunting and trapping seasons will help bring a sense of normalcy to an otherwise challenging year. As always, safety is a top priority, and we remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

September 1 marks the start of the season and to get your license in time, there are several ways to purchase it: online, by phone at 866-933-2257, or at any DEC license-issuing agent.

New hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug 31, 2021, and fishing licenses are valid for a year from the day you buy it.

The call center will be open on extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1.

The DEC says in order to purchase a license, you will need:

Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, email address, telephone number); DEC customer ID number (if applicable); Proof of residency (e.g., driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid New York State address); and If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card. If not already entered in DEC's automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases. For additional information, visit the General Sporting License Informationwebpage on DEC's website.