Kelly Families organization Hunters Hope holds symposium

Hunters Hope an organization established to address Leukodystrophy holds annual symposium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jim Kelly and his family are hosting a Medical & Family Symposium for their son's foundation Hunters Hope on July 18-23.

The event will give families who have been affected by Leukodystrophy, as well as medical experts, the opportunity to experience group discussions, learning opportunities, create friendships, have a better understanding, and foster hope.

The medical portion of the symposium invites Leukodystrophy medical providers, newborn screening lab personnel, industry partners, and researchers from around the world. The family portion of the symposium will give those families affected by the disease the opportunity to gather for love, learning, sharing, and hope. For those who are not able to attend the in person retreat have the option of attending both the medical and family portions of the symposium virtually.

This year's Hunter's Hope Medical Symposium is hybrid! If you're not joining us in person, there's still time to register as a virtual attendee.

In person registration for the event has been closed, but is still available for virtual attendance at this link.

Throughout the daym there will be different speakers, and learning opportunities for those attending the event.

On Thursday and Friday a Kids Kamp will be held for children attending the symposium. The program will have activities, crafts, entertainment, & snacks provided, and volunteer supervision.

Hunter’s Hope was established in 1997 by Pro Football Hall of Fame Member and former Buffalo Bills Quarterback, Jim Kelly and his wife Jill after their son Hunter was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy. Leukodystrophy is an inherited fatal nervous system disease, and affects approximately 1 in 4,700 individuals.