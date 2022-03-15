New specialty food items will be available to fans attending the NCAA tournament in Buffalo

KeyBank Center food service partner, Delaware North, is introducing a variety of new specialty items available during the tournament.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hungry basketball fans will have some unique new food items to sample while rooting for their favorite team at KeyBank Center later this week.

Foodservice partner Delaware North is introducing some specialty items that put a new spin on some old favorites.

New items include:

Stinger on Weck : Hand-carved top round and a chicken tender tossed in Buffalo sauce – topped with house-made blue cheese and horseradish cream. Served on a kummelweck roll. Available in general concessions at the Blue Line Fryer stand (near Section 117) and The Grill, which is on the club level.

: Hand-carved top round and a chicken tender tossed in Buffalo sauce – topped with house-made blue cheese and horseradish cream. Served on a kummelweck roll. Available in general concessions at the Blue Line Fryer stand (near Section 117) and The Grill, which is on the club level. Buffalo Chicken Nachos : House-made tortilla chips topped with braised Buffalo-style chicken, spicy cheese sauce, celery, green onions, blue cheese crumbles and banana peppers. Available in general concessions at the Perry Market and at Our Eats on the club level.

: House-made tortilla chips topped with braised Buffalo-style chicken, spicy cheese sauce, celery, green onions, blue cheese crumbles and banana peppers. Available in general concessions at the Perry Market and at Our Eats on the club level. Birra Quesadilla : Chipotle-and-habanero-braised pork, cinnamon, jack cheese and salsa pressed in flour tortillas. Served with corn chips and pork consommé. Available in general concessions at the Perry Market.

: Chipotle-and-habanero-braised pork, cinnamon, jack cheese and salsa pressed in flour tortillas. Served with corn chips and pork consommé. Available in general concessions at the Perry Market. Reuben Patty Melt : Grilled 5-ounce burger topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, red cabbage. Served on butter-toasted rye bread. Available in general concessions at the Perry Market.

: Grilled 5-ounce burger topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, red cabbage. Served on butter-toasted rye bread. Available in general concessions at the Perry Market. Ice Cream Taco : Three scoops of Perry’s Let’s Dough Buffalo ice cream topped with caramel, chocolate sauce, chocolate chip cookie pieces, M&M’s, whipped cream, sprinkles and cherries in a house-made waffle cone taco shell. Available at Table Service on the club level.

: Three scoops of Perry’s Let’s Dough Buffalo ice cream topped with caramel, chocolate sauce, chocolate chip cookie pieces, M&M’s, whipped cream, sprinkles and cherries in a house-made waffle cone taco shell. Available at Table Service on the club level. Colossal Lobster Roll: Traditional lobster salad with bibb lettuce and a freshly baked house-made roll. Serves 12 and is available in suites.