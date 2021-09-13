Hundreds without power as strong thunderstorms pass through WNY

A majority of power outages have been reported in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers are without power as strong thunderstorms made their way through the region overnight.

As of 6:45 a.m., over 300 National Grid customers were without power. Most of the outages were reported in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Power is estimated to be restored to affected customers sometime after 9:15 a.m.