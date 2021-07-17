Hundreds of Western New Yorkers without power Saturday morning

Both National Grid and NYSEG are reporting power outages in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers are without power Saturday morning.

According to NYSEG, about 600 people were without power in Erie County. The majority of those outages are in the Village of Hamburg and Town of Hamburg. Those outages have been restored.

As of 8:30 this morning there were still over 100 people without power in Clarence, Amherst and North Buffalo. Power is estimated to be restored around 11:15 a.m.