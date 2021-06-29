Hundreds of unmarked graves found at residential schools in Canada; Rally held at Niagara Square calling for action

There have been growing calls across the border to cancel Canada Day celebrations on Thursday over the shame of those discoveries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday, to focus on a growing issue north of the border.

The rally held at Niagara Square called for action after two gruesome discoveries in the last few weeks - hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools in western Canada. These were schools where tens of thousands of indigenous children were taken from their families and brought to religious schools where they were abused and forced to assimilate.

Demonstrators say the same thing happened here in the U.S., and they want accountability.

"The next step is just to start," said Marco Carr. "We haven't even looked. They don't want to touch it. Too much money. That's what they said in Canada, too much money for them to do this. And this was 10-15 years ago, and they finally started doing something. So the first step is start looking."

There have been growing calls across the border to cancel Canada Day celebrations on Thursday over the shame of those discoveries.