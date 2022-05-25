Police investigating human remains found in Niagara Falls

For now, Niagara Falls Police say they don't know how long those remains had been there, who they belonged to, or how the person died.

Niagara Falls Police say the remains were found around 11:40 a.m. on the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue. They had been called to the scene following a report of a body found there.

"Officers discovered badly decomposed human remains," police said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

For now, Niagara Falls Police say they don't know how long those remains had been there, who they belonged to, or how the person died. An examination has been scheduled for Thursday.