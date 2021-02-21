Hugh Scott, first Black federal judge in state's Western District, dies

'His greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Honorable Hugh Scott, who was the first Black person to serve as a federal judge in the Western District of New York, has died.

The office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy issued a statement Saturday about Judge Scott and his legacy.

"Judge Scott devoted his life to the pursuit of justice and recognized that our system of justice depends vitally on the humanity of those working in it," the statement read.

"As a prosecutor and as a jurist, he exuded those human traits which both instill confidence in and breathe life into our system of justice: impartiality, fairness, decency, efficiency, and above all, heart. Blending wisdom and wit, he had an uncanny ability to connect, in a heartfelt way, with all who appeared before him.

"Though he was a trailblazer, serving as the first black Assistant United States Attorney here in this Office and the first black federal judge ever in this District, ' I and my entire Office extend our deepest condolences to his wife Trudy, his sons, and the rest of his family.