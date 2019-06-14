BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fund drive to build a first-of-its-kind monument along Buffalo's waterfront honoring African-American veterans is closer to meeting its goal thanks to HSBC Bank.

Friday the business announced a $50,000 grant towards the project. A groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this year. Construction is set to get underway this summer with the target of opening to the public on Memorial Day 2020.

The monument committee has been fundraising since 2016. The bank's contribution brings the total money raised to more than $1.44 million, or 93% of the amount needed.

You can honor an individual vet and help contribute to the cause by purchasing an engraved brick paver. The pavers are available for $250 and will line the walkways of the monument.

More information can be found at AAVMWNY.org or by calling 716-800-1137.