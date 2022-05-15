How to help following the Tops mass shooting

The Buffalo Community Fridge is stepping in to help get food to people in the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people walk to the Tops at Jefferson Avene or take public transit to get to their neighborhood grocery store that is now the center of this terrible tragedy.

The Buffalo Community Fridge is stepping in to help out because there's no word when the store might reopen.

They are helping those impacted by stocking their fridge with food for those in need.

They're asking for fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, water or juice.

You can drop off donations or volunteer to help stock the fridge at their location on East Ferry Street.

They will be tabling the fridge from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.