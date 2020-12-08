How to celebrate National Vinyl Records Day in WNY

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill checked out Black Dots, a record store and bar in Buffalo’s west side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is national vinyl records day, so we decided to check out Black Dots, a record store and bar in Buffalo’s Westside. 2 On Your Side recently spoke with Brandon, one of the owners, to discuss how vinyl records have a richness and a depth of sound that the digital age seems to lack.

"I can go along with that, and apart from the sound quality of the records there is just, well there is something special about the ritual of it, taking the record out and putting the record on, there is a certain warmth to the sound of it is really really nice."

The store, which doubles as a bar after 5 p.m., also buys second-hand records from people who are looking to pass on the joy of vinyl to the next generation.

"Every day of the week we take classic rock, soul, funk, jazz, anything new and all that kind of stuff like that."

The store started a full bar late last year. They serve beer, wine, and other cocktails along with food items. The bar is still open up three nights a week, but with COVID restrictions in place.

"But the bar is still open, we haven’t had any issues with masks, everybody’s been really good about it," Brandon said.