How to avoid conflicts with coyotes during breeding season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's going to start warming up soon in Western New York, and as spring comes, so does breeding and pup-rearing season for coyotes. It's this time of year that the protective pup parents can get a little territorial in your backyard.
However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says there are actions you can take to avoid coyote conflict with you or your pets during the breeding season, which lasts from January through March.
"While coyotes are an important part of New York's ecosystem, New Yorkers are encouraged to be aware of the increased risks for conflicts and follow DEC's guidance to prevent coyote encounters," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
The DEC says the Eastern coyote is found in many areas across New York State. Many coyotes live in rural areas, but they've also adapted to suburban and urban areas. The danger comes from when coyotes realize food, even in the garbage or pet food, is connected with your house.
That's when conflicts can happen. But taking these precautions and tips, the DEC says, should help.
Here's the DEC's tips:
- Do not feed coyotes.
- Do not leave food outside. Pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets:
- Do not feed pets outside.
- Prevent access to garbage.
- Fence or enclose compost piles.
- Eliminate availability of bird seed. Concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes.
- Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible. If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave your arms and throw sticks and stones.
- Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance.
- Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable.
- Fence yards to deter coyotes. The fence should be tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level and taller than four feet.
- Remove brush and tall grass from around homes to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.
- Contact the local police department and DEC regional office for assistance if coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and have little or no fear of people, or if seen repeatedly during the daytime in a human-populated area or near residences. Seeing a coyote occasionally throughout the year is not evidence of bold behavior.
- Ask neighbors to follow these steps to prevent coyote conflicts.