How to avoid conflicts with coyotes during breeding season

It's the time of year when coyotes get more territorial as they grow their families. The DEC has advice on how to avoid conflict between you, your pets, and coyotes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's going to start warming up soon in Western New York, and as spring comes, so does breeding and pup-rearing season for coyotes. It's this time of year that the protective pup parents can get a little territorial in your backyard.

However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says there are actions you can take to avoid coyote conflict with you or your pets during the breeding season, which lasts from January through March.

"While coyotes are an important part of New York's ecosystem, New Yorkers are encouraged to be aware of the increased risks for conflicts and follow DEC's guidance to prevent coyote encounters," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The DEC says the Eastern coyote is found in many areas across New York State. Many coyotes live in rural areas, but they've also adapted to suburban and urban areas. The danger comes from when coyotes realize food, even in the garbage or pet food, is connected with your house.

That's when conflicts can happen. But taking these precautions and tips, the DEC says, should help.

Here's the DEC's tips: