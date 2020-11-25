How are malls preparing for Black Friday?

The Walden Galleria mall has blocked off some parking in its lots.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — We know that Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but how safe is it during a pandemic?

2 On Your Side checked in with some local malls to see what preparations they're making to ensure everyone is safe on Friday.

No one returned calls or emails over at the Walden Galleria mall when asked what they will do to prepare for Black Friday. However, when you stop by, you'll notice a difference in the parking lot.

Several parts of the parking lot have been completely blocked off. That's outside stores like JcPenney, DSW, Macy's and Lord and Taylor.

The Walden Galleria is planning to have Santa Claus at the mall on Black Friday and reservations made ahead of time have been "strongly encouraged" if you do plan to see him.

When the mall reopened this summer, health guidelines included wearing a mask and there were signs to remind people to social distance. Each of the 200 stores were also required to have their own safety guidelines in place.

Some stores also have a curbside pickup option available.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Erie County Department of Health, where officials there say, "Our department and environmental health division are contacting 'big box' stores, discussing current guidelines and going over these stores' plans for Black Friday."

2 On Your Side also checked in with the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls but is still waiting to hear back.