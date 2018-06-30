ALBANY — The U.S. Supreme Court's impending shakeup has renewed calls from pro-choice advocates who say New York's abortion protections are outdated and need strengthened.

With President Donald Trump likely to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy with a more conservative judge, pro-choice groups, lawmakers and candidates are rallying to bolster the state's abortion laws should the landmark Roe v. Wade decision be overturned.

Previous efforts have fallen short, stymied by a Republican-led state Senate that has long opposed the Reproductive Health Act, a bill that would boost New York's abortion protections.

That could soon change: All 63 seats in the closely divided Senate are up for grabs this fall and top Democrats are making clear they're going to make it a campaign issue.

"Now more than ever, we must stand up and fight to protect access to reproductive rights," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Thursday on Kennedy's retirement.

"While Washington wages war on women, we must take action to defend those rights in New York."

Current state law

New York's current abortion laws were written in 1970, three years before the Roe v. Wade decision provided abortion rights at the federal level.

The state's laws allows women to obtain an abortion through the 24th week of the pregnancy or later if her life is in danger. Only physicians are allowed to perform abortions.

Roe v. Wade, however, goes a step further, requiring states to have an exception to late-term abortion bans if the mother's life or health is in danger.

The Reproductive Health Act would add the health exemption to New York's abortion law and expand those who can provide abortions to include other health-care professionals, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Read: The Reproductive Health Act, full text

It would also remove abortion from the state's penal code, which currently allows felony charges for an abortion performed after 24 weeks unless the woman's life is in danger.

Supporters and critics

Supporters of the bill said it would install Roe v. Wade protections in state law and expand the pool of abortion providers, which they say is too limited under current state law.

And with Kennedy's retirement, those supporters — including Cuomo, who has pledged to flip the state Senate to Democrats — have made clear they intend to raise the issue in state elections this fall.

"New Yorkers can no longer rely solely on federal protections," Robin Chappelle Golston, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, said in a statement.

"Every vote counts and every election counts – we cannot stand by as we lose our rights.”

Opponents of the act have long characterized it as an expansion of abortion rights in New York, and Senate Republicans have blocked the measure from coming to a vote in recent years.

In May, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, contended the bill would allow abortions "right up to the moment of birth," suggesting the health exemption in the bill could be abused.

Mike Long, the longtime chair of the state Conservative Party, said his party will "continue to speak out against the Reproductive Health Act" and rate candidates on their position on it.

He accused Cuomo and other left-leaning groups of creating a "false narrative" that abortion rights could soon be wiped out federally.

"The governor and some of the left-wing liberals are trying to create this narrative that this is the end of the world and abortion is going to be banned totally," said Long, whose small-but-influential party often provides key support to Senate Republican candidates.

"That's just not going to happen. It's a false narrative."

Senate control

The issue will likely be decided by which party takes control of the Senate, which was gridlocked before state lawmakers ended their annual session in June.

The Democratic-led state Assembly has passed the Reproductive Health Act several times, including earlier this year. It didn't get a Senate vote before the session ended.

As it stands, there are 32 Democrats and 31 Republicans in the Senate, the Legislature's upper house. But one Democrat, Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn, sits with the GOP, giving the party control.

It gets more complicated: Another senator, Republican Tom Croci of Long Island, returned to active duty in the Navy earlier this year, creating a 31-31 split and limiting the Senate's ability to function at the end of this year's session.

Democrats intend to make an issue of the bill in races this fall — and so do some of their primary opponents. The state's primaries are Sept. 13.

Pro-choice groups and Democratic primary challengers held a news conference Thursday in New York City calling on the Senate to return to the Capitol this year to pass the bill.

Among the challengers at the event were Jessica Ramos, who is running a Democratic primary against Queens Sen. Jose Peralta, and Alessandra Biaggi of Pelham, Westchester County, who is running a primary against Sen. Jeff Klein, D-Bronx.

“I am really just dismayed and saddened, to be honest, about the news of Justice Kennedy’s retirement," Biaggi said at the news conference.

"It is not a matter of if but when Roe v. Wade will be overturned.”

Klein and Peralta are both former members of the now-shuttered Independent Democratic Conference, which once had an alliance with the Senate GOP.

They are both co-sponsors of the Reproductive Health Act.

