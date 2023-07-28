Houston woman spends days jumping into storm drains to find lost puppies

Since the search effort started, the group has managed to save two of the lost litter. Callie said there are two others underground that she can still hear.

HOUSTON — Over the past three days, Callie, her dog Giselle -- who is a fantastic puppy sniffer -- and a group of volunteers have been scouring Houston's storm drains looking for dogs she says are trapped.

Why is she doing this?

"Because I can’t sleep knowing there are puppies in there going to die,” Callie said.

Since the search effort started, the group has managed to save two of the lost litter. She said there are two others underground that she can still hear.

“I know they’re still in there, I just think they’re further down," she said.

Volunteers spent Friday night searching after dark for the remaining litter, wading through nasty water and fighting through nests of cockroaches.

They are hoping it won't be too much longer before the dogs, they are crying, are found.