BUFFALO, N.Y. — It only took three days to find a buyer for the Waterfront Village condo owned by recently-fired Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley.

And the condo — located on the seventh floor of the Pasquale — went for slightly north of $700,000, according to sources.

The two-bedroom, 1,565-square-foot condo was on the market for just three days and is under contract to a local business executive, sources said.

