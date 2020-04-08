House party complaints on the raise in Orchard Park

Board members believe the majority of these parties are happening at Airbnb properties that are rented out for the night.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Town board members in Orchard Park say they have been receiving a lot of complaints lately about large private house parties.

One of the parties that took place earlier this month had as many as 200 people, according to the Orchard Park Police Chief.

Now police and the town board are looking for a way to crack down on those parties while they're still going on.

"We need to know as things are happening," said Councilmember Conor Flynn. "With what's been happening is that I'll get an email or a call a few days after a party has occurred. There's not a whole lot we can do at that point."