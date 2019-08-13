BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire on Harvey Place Monday night in Buffalo's Old First Ward. Fire investigators think the fire started on the second floor, then spread to the attic.

No one was inside, and the house looked like it was being renovated. Crews had to take extra precautions because of the heat and humidity.

"Like I said, we rotated a lot of companies through, to make sure that no one got overheated today," said Daniel Bossi, Buffalo Fire Department division chief. "Days like this, that it does become a problem, especially with the hard... you know, we had overhaul getting small pockets of fire we were finding. So, once we took crews, we gave 'em some breaks and a lot of water."

Bossi estimates the damage at more than $110,000, and the building may have to be torn down.

RELATED: Red Cross helping 18 people after Kensington Avenue fire

RELATED: Overnight fire on Genesee Street

RELATED: 16 people displaced by Amherst apartment fire