BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is on the scene of a house fire on Butler Avenue in the city of Buffalo that happened Thursday night.

Fire officials say three people were in the house at the time of the fire and they all got out of the house safely. The fire started in the attic.

Four firefighters were injured while they were fighting the fire. They were taken to ECMC.

All four firefighters suffered burns with one firefighter who suffered burns to his hands and arms. Two of the firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation.

