Buffalo Firefighters were called to a house fire at 140 Bush Street around 1am Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine people, including five children, are being assisted by the Red Cross following an early morning fire.

Buffalo Firefighters were called to a house fire at 140 Bush Street around 1 a.m Monday.

Investigators say flames were coming from the first floor of the second story home when firefighters arrived. All of the residents were able to get out safely.