House designed by UB students built in City of Tonawanda

The house, built on an empty lot at 91 Fuller Ave., will go on the market this month as affordable housing.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An affordable home designed by University of Buffalo students goes on the market this month.

The house design drafted by UB Architecture and Planning students and Professor Brad Wales was gifted to the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation (BENLIC). The house was built on a vacant lot at 91 Fuller Ave. in the City of Tonawanda, which had been vacant for years.

BENLIC bought the lot from a tax foreclosure auction and invested $235,000 to build a new home on the property. BuildMacaluso, a local general contractor, started construction on the house in Spring 2020.

The home is a 1500 sq ft three-bedroom and 1.5 baths, which will be sold as income-restricted to a moderate-income buyer.

Income scale is sliding based on family size and is capped at 100% area median income for Erie County. For example, a family of three could qualify with a total income of $70,000.