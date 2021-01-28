Hotels on hold: It could be years before development begins again

Pre-Covid, hotels were a good bet as room occupancy rates and revenues were on the upswing. Now, they are at record lows.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paul Kolkmeyer heard a word last year that he never expected: No.

That was the response when he went to a number of financial institutions seeking backing for his plans to convert a portion of the Goodyear Mansion into a 28-room boutique hotel. A year earlier and his request for the $11 million project wouldn't have been a problem.