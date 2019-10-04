Visit Buffalo Niagara reports virtually 2,600 hotel rooms in downtown are sold out and many of the suburban hotels are picking up bookings for this week's NCAA Frozen Four men’s hockey championship series in Buffalo.

Special events, including an NCAA fan experience, will be set up in the Tops Alumni Plaza next to KeyBank Center, where the games will be played. The fan experience will be held on April 11 and April 13 during the games.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website here.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Frozen Four to make $6 million in economic impact on Buffalo



Buffalo gets 2019 Frozen Four, 2022 NCAA tournament

Sabres prospect Jacob Bryson set to play in Frozen Four at KeyBank Center