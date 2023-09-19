Hotel Henry reopens as Richardson Hotel

The historic site has re-opened under new ownership as the Richardson Hotel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two-and-a-half years after the former Hotel Henry shut down because of the pandemic.

Folks were invited to the grand opening event tonight where we finally got a look inside at the updated services and amenities available across all four floors.

"Our restaurant is entirely new cucina is northern Italian cuisine they've got a great chef in there they moved the front desk to the first floor they've done paint and renovations to pay tribute to the original property and we have a historic bar and historic wine vault in the ballroom now," said Laurie Buckley, Director of Sales and Marketing.

The hotel is a national historic landmark with more than 40 acres of green space and a park designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.