Hotel Henry ending operations due to ongoing pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center says it's ending business operations.

Citing operational restrictions and challenges of the "evolving pandemic environment" Hotel Henry, located on the National Historic Landmark Richardson Olmsted Campus, plans to cease operations effective February, 27, 2021.

In a press release to 2 On Your Side, Hotel Henry went on to say that the Richardson Center Development Corporation (RCDC) agreed to terminate its initial 10-year lease early.

Hotel Henry Executive Diana Principe released a statement saying in part, “This unexpected turn is a loss for our coworkers, neighbors, collaborating organizations, and small business vendors who championed and relied on Hotel Henry. It is our hope that the spirit and vitality of what Hotel Henry has become for our community, the foundation Hotel Henry has created for the campus, continues forward.”

#Breaking- tough news regarding Hotel Henry, which had been a shining example of adaptive reuse... at the Richardson Complex, the former #Buffalo Psych Center pic.twitter.com/d2GUCxK5VV — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) February 16, 2021