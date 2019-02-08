HUME, N.Y. — Three people suffered minor injuries in two separate hot air balloon crashes in Allegany County.

The first accident happened Thursday just before 8pm on Mills Road in the Town of Hume.

State Police say the hot air balloon pilot from Portageville told them a thermal uplift caused the balloon to spiral. He tried to navigate and became lodged in some tree branches. A downward draft pulled the balloon down.

One person suffered a minor injury. Everyone was transferred back to Letchworth State Park.

The second accident happened about 10 minutes later on County Route 23, also in the Town of Hume. The pilot was forced to land after winds became too strong.

Two passengers were ejected when the balloon landed. Their injuries were minor.