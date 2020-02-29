BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is still a few weeks away, but things will be in bloom across Western New York as Hospice Buffalo gears up for its annual Spring Bouquet Sale.

Hundreds of volunteers are spending their Saturday unloading more than 250,000 fresh flowers. They're assembling 30,000 bouquets and packing them for delivery.

On Monday and Tuesday, the bouquets will be delivered to schools, businesses, and other organizations across Western New York.

This is the 34th year for the sale, which runs March 2 through March 7.

It's the largest fundraiser for Hospice Buffalo and also raises awareness for its mission — caring for individuals suffering from serious illnesses, along with their families and caregivers.

Each year, more than 40 local florists, 450 area businesses, schools and organizations, and 600+ volunteers participate.

To date, the sale has raised more than $6 million for Hospice Buffalo.

Bouquets are available for purchase at KeyBank branches across Erie County, at Paula's Donuts locations, and various hospitals and public buildings. Ten-stem bouquets sell for $10, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to Hospice Buffalo patients and their families.

Paula's Donuts is once again teaming up with Hospice to raise money with a special sweet treat. They will sell a special chocolate chip cookie dough donut starting March 2. Proceeds from the sale will go to Hospice Buffalo.

RELATED: Paula's Donuts to make Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough donut

RELATED: Hospice Buffalo says goodbye to Lola

RELATED: Documenting dreams of the dying at Hospice