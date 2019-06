CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Hearts are heavy at Hospice Buffalo with news that Lola, a bulldog adopted by the organization last fall, has passed away.

2 On Your Side's Heather Ly brought you Lola's story last November. The sweet pup was battling cancer and it was not known back then how much time she had left.

The folks at Hospice tell us in the seven months she was with them Lola won the hearts of everyone she met and became a real member of the Hospice Buffalo family.