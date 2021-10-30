Horsing around for Halloween

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Even the animals are getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. A pair of horses owned by Albion resident Kaitlin Zwifka were announced as the winners of Assembly member Steve Hawley's (R-C-I, Batavia) Pet Costume Contest.

As the winner, Kaitlin, along with horses Harvey and Quinn, were honored with a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit and will have their picture featured in the Assemblyman's office during the 2022 Legislative session.

“I’d like to thank everyone who participated in this contest, including all who posted pictures of their pets and liked the photos to choose their favorite. Kaitlin’s horses won the contest by a sizable margin, and I certainly must say that the winning photo speaks to the rural character of our district. Congratulations to Harvey, Quinn, and Kaitlin on their victory!”