Horse euthanized after breaking a leg at Buffalo Raceway

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Buffalo Raceway in Hamburg said a horse had to be euthanized after being injured during a race on Friday.

The incident happened during the third race on Friday, when Heavy Handed Hanna took a bad step just before the last turn, causing a complete open fracture to her back left leg. Officials say the horse had to be put down.

Buffalo Raceway said in a statement that this was the first on-track horse death of the year and that it will close the meet next Saturday.

The remains of Heavy Handed Hanna were sent to Cornell University for a necropsy.