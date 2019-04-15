BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you visit the other side of the border in Niagara Falls, you'll notice an old attraction come back to life.

Hornblower Niagara Cruises, which runs the boats in the gorge on the Canadian side, says it's going to bring back the incline tram to the docks.

The funicular there stopped running 29 years ago when elevators replaced it, but Hornblower says it wants to bring this piece of history back.

"We took that upon ourselves to revitalize it and to make something new out of something old," Mory DiMaurizio of Hornblower Niagara Cruises said. "So we used as much of the old system as we could, that made sense, and then modernized it and revitalized it and made safe and good everything else."

The elevators will still run and should be a little less crowded now.

The tram's going to carry 50 people 185 feet down into the gorge each trip when the boats launch next month.

