NIAGARA FALLS, ON — Tourists and locals alike will soon be able to get on board one of the Niagara River's most popular attractions.

Hornblower Niagara Cruises announced Wednesday its two catamarans, Niagara Thunder and Niagara Wonder will hit the water March 28. It's the earliest they've ever set sail with passengers aboard.

"A record early opening is possible by not only favourable weather, but also by the efforts of our entire team to prepare our Lower Landing and vessels for operation," said Mory DiMaurizio, vice president and general manager of the tour boat operation. "There is no ice on the Niagara River right now that would impact our ability to open early. Based on the forecast, we are looking forward to our earliest opening ever and a great start to the season."

The full season sailing schedule is available online.

Two new features available this year include flexible date mobile tickets. The tickets are valid within seven days of the booked tour date, allowing you to plan around the weather and other travel plans. There is also a new Hornblower Niagara Cruises app, offering free audio tour guides in eight languages and a trivia game to test your knowledge of Niagara Falls. It's already available in the App Store and is coming soon to Google Play.

