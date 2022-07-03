Horizon Health Services drops plans for a new outpatient clinic in Allentown

The Buffalo Common Council rejected the nonprofit agency's special use permit in February citing zoning issues and community concerns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The need for more mental and behavioral health services in communities around the world has only intensified since the start of the pandemic.

Back in the fall, Horizon Health Services started to explore the idea of expanding their outpatient reach and services in Allentown, at 600 Delaware Avenue. But by February, the nonprofit agency had withdrawn plans for the new clinic after the Buffalo Common Council rejected their permit.

Anne Constantino is President and CEO of Horizon Health and says the rising demand for services is something they are always trying to accommodate and is disappointed that the Council voted the way they did.

"This looked like a great opportunity," Constantino says. "So it's something that is always on our plan to look at, you know, a facility that is accessible and has good quality that would meet the needs of our patients."

But things didn't go according to plan.

Constantino tells 2 On Your Side, "We did get unanimous approval from the planning board. And when it went to the Council for the special use permit vote. It was tabled by the council member. After a great show of support. We ended up appealing whether we would need a permit and that was turned down. So he was we withdrew our offer. "

That council member is Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District, where the building resides. Last month, the Council, including Nowakowski, voted against the permit 8-1.

The question is, why?

"This was by no means a reaction to mental health services that are plentiful within the Allentown downtown area," Nowakowski says. "This was a matter of if this application was congruent to the uses on that block, the location on how it is currently zoned triggered a special use permit, which is subject to scrutiny and public comment. "

Constantino says, the location offered many benefits including parking, a major reason they were looking to move forward with the purchase.

"It's just a professional, confidential space where people can get in and out of their appointments as they need it," Constantino explains. "We have a good reputation that is stable, don't know why somebody wouldn't want our business there."

But according to Nowakowski, rising concerns amongst his constituents also had something to do with his opposition.

"My job is to bring all parties together and to listen to one another. If a compromise cannot be reached, I side with the residents. I was elected to represent the residents of Allentown not to represent Horizon Health. My constituents had valid concerns and deserve to be listened to and understood."

As for those concerns, some of them include zoning issues, relationships to other businesses, operation hours, and parking.

Constantino says, moving forward their search for a new outpatient clinic will continue.

"We don't need or want to be in a community that's unwelcoming or is going to be discriminating against the people that we serve, and certainly want it to be a safe and comfortable area for my staff as well."