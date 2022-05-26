Horizon Health plans $1.8 million expansion in Sanborn

The facility would be on the East Side of Inducon Drive across the street from two of its residential addiction treatment programs.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Horizon Health is in the early stages of another expansion at this Sanborn campus, this time to provide space for training and group programs.

The nonprofit behavioral-health provider, through its Health Management Group parent, plans a $1.8 million project to build a 4,000-square-foot retreat and training facility as part of its Horizon Village campus just off Lockport Road.

The facility would be on the East Side of Inducon Drive across the street from two of its residential addiction treatment programs. It would provide a space for peer support programs among patients, as well as members of the public attending AA, NA and Al-Anon meetings, said Anne Constantino, Horizon CEO.