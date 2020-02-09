Hops and History: one WNY beer-centric festival gearing up to begin

The Hop Harvest Festival in Genesee County will celebrate beer and local history on Labor Day.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Hop Harvest Festival on Labor Day is at the Genesee Country Village and Museum, is combining beer and local history to create a fun, socially distanced evet and it's all taking place at a very unique venue.

2 On Your Side spoke with one of the organizers of the event, Becky Wehle to learn a little bit more.

"We are a 19th-century village with over 60 historic buildings," Whele said. These buildings were moved here and as you can see behind me we have very many including a couple of schoolhouses and churches and appropriate for the conversation we have a brewery."

The one day only event will be celebrating all things hops, a critical ingredient in making beer. Hops were important to New York State and there are some growing on the museum's grounds. Those hops will be harvested and used in beer making demonstrations during the festival.