HOPE Day raises more than $310,000 for Catholic Charities appeal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 24-hour match challenge for Catholic Charities annual appeal has raised more than $310,000.

The challenge helps Catholic Charities' efforts in reaching their annual Appeal's $9.5 million goal by the end of June.

“The annual Appeal is about bringing HOPE to our neighbors in need through services such as basic emergency assistance, mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support services, and more,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO, Catholic Charities in a release. “As we close in on the final six weeks of Appeal 2022, thank you to everyone who went above and beyond to help bring HOPE by contributing on HOPE Day.”

More than $214,000 was donated on May 11 and matching funds of $96,750 were provided by Delaware North and anonymous donors.

So far, $8,083,716 has been donated to the 2022 Appeal.

For each $1,000 that was donated on Wednesday, a tulip cutout will be placed on the lawn at the Montante Administrative Center at 741 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

If you would still like to donate, you can donate online at: ccwny.org/HOPEDay or by calling (716) 218-1400.

The funds raised Wednesday will go towards mental health counseling, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, emergency assistance, food pantries, substance abuse treatment and family support services.