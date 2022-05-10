HOPE Day match challenge starts Wednesday for Catholic Charities

The first $85,000 raised will be matched dollar-for dollar to help reach their annual Appeal goal by June 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities is hoping their annual 24-hour match challenge will help their efforts for their annual Appeal's $9.5 million goal by the end of June.

The 24-hour match challenge begins Wednesday, May 11 throughout Western New York. The first $85,000 raised will be matched dollar-for dollar to help reach their annual Appeal goal by June 30.

The match funding includes a $50,000 from Delaware North and additional funds from anonymous donors.

For each $1,000 donated on Wednesday, a tulip cutout will be placed on the lawn at the Montante Administrative Center at 741 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

If you would like to donate, you can donate online at: ccwny.org/HOPEDay or by calling (716) 218-1400.

The funding raised on Wednesday will go towards mental health counseling, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, emergency assistance, food pantries, substance abuse treatment and family support services.