BUFFALO, N.Y. — HOPE Buffalo has announced it's plan to give out 30 mini-grants, totaling $20,000, to youth-focused organizations in the Buffalo community.

The group is dedicated to improving the lives, health and opportunities provided to young people in and around the city of Buffalo. HOPE Buffalo is working with the Erie County Department of Health to offer the grants. The average of each mini-grant will be close to $700.

"Buffalo has concentrated areas that are in need of evidence-based health education services and programming accessible to teens,” said Louis Dangelo Jr., Program Manager of HOPE Buffalo’s Evidence-Based Interventions. “This is a great opportunity to engage YLT [Youth Leadership Team] in civic action and select the organizations they feel would make a positive impact within their communities.”

The YLT will be reviewing all applicants for the grants. Organizations who wish to apply must do so by May 31. To apply for the grant online, click here.

