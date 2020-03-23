NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — His smiling face was featured on pizza boxes all over the country, but Hooch, a Mastiff in residence at the Niagara County SPCA, captured the hearts and attention of a couple right here in WNY.

Hooch needed to go to a home with no other pets or children and to someone with experience in taking care of large breeds, so finding him a home was a challenge. A couple came to the shelter Saturday asking to foster the five-year-old gentle giant.

His foster family reports the big guy is settling in nicely and has already taken over the couch, the bed and their hearts.

Just Pizza is featuring pets in need of homes on their boxes in an effort to get more of them out of the shelter and into forever homes.

Niagara Co. SPCA

You can watch a video of Hooch saying goodbye to volunteers at the Niagara County SPCA here.

You can also visit NiagaraSPCA.org to see other animals like him looking for a family to call their very own.