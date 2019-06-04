BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every day there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans left to tell their stories.

But we're happy to see one honored earlier Friday.

Technical Sergeant Casey Bukowski from Lancaster was a gunner on a B-17 during the war. He was shot down and spent 6 months as a prisoner of war before American soldiers freed him.

Congressman Chris Collins recognized Mr. Bukowski as his Veteran of the Month to honor his sacrifices and his daughter shared this important message.

"When people tell the stories of what they've gone through, listen to them. Because they know what they've gone through and they know what it's like. Just take the time to listen and you'll learn an awful lot. And nine times out of 10 you'll end up being prouder than you can ever imagine of the person who told you."

Over his time in the Army Air Corps, Mr. Bukowski earned the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Purple Heart, and the POW medal.