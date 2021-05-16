Hometown hero banners honoring U.S. veterans unveiled in Town of Evans

Leo Widmer, David Hosler, Ethel Widmer, Neno Larusso, John Zambanini and John Gruka were all recognized, with their families and local veterans in attendance.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Armed Forces Day on Saturday, people across the country paid special tribute to the men and women of the U.S. military.

In the Town of Evans, local leaders unveiled several new hometown heroes banners that will hang along Route 5 in the village.

Leo Widmer, David Hosler, Ethel Widmer, Neno Larusso, John Zambanini and John Gruka were all recognized, with their families and local veterans in attendance Saturday.

A new Veterans of the Year Plaque will also now be displayed at the Town Hall.

The event in Evans was one of several across Western New York that paid tribute to local veterans.