Home on Middlesex Road in Buffalo sells for $1.41 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A single-family home on Middlesex Road in Buffalo recently sold for over $1 million.

Poisenivy LLC sold 82 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, near Delaware Park, to husband and wife Sean and Erin Cornelius for $1.41 million, according to Aug. 24 filings with the Erie County clerk’s office.

The LLC member who signed the property bargain and sale deed is Bruce Popko, the highest-ranking official in Pegula Sports & Entertainment until a management shakeup in February 2019. Bruce and Sarah Popko previously bought 82 Middlesex Road in 2010 for $625,000 from Barbara M. Watson, Business First previously reported.