BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a new job or in need of one, the Home Depot may be the next place to apply.

Home Depot announced Wednesday the company is looking to hire 375 new associates in Buffalo.

The company is looking to hire both part-time and seasonal positions from sales to cashiers to operations and for their online ordering department.

There will be hiring events on Thursday, February 21 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at stores across the area.

If interested, you are asked to apply online, but the company says you may also apply at the events. Home Depot says positions may vary by location.